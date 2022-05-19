What is blood rain and why might we see some this week?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC Weather explain where blood rain comes from (2019)

Now you may have heard about the blood moon recently - but what about blood rain?

Luckily it's not as scary as it sounds!

The Met Office has said that the UK may experience red or orange rain this week - known as "blood rain"

This happens when occurs when high concentrations of coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, which give it a red appearance as it falls.

The unusual sight is expected to reach western Europe on Friday.

Saharan dust

Getty Images You can see how the sky looks this week in the city of Cologne in Germany

The dust cloud comes from the Sahara, and drifts towards the UK on several occasions during the year, and mixes in the clouds before falling out.

After it rains it leaves behind a 'reddish' layer of dust which can coat houses and cars in tiny sand particles.

Experts say 'blood rain' happens a few times each year in the UK but is more common in countries like Spain and the south of France, which are closer to the Sahara desert in Africa.

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said: "There are some dust concentrations in the atmosphere above the UK at present which might well be washed out in the rain tonight, but it's likely to be relatively small amounts on the whole."

Reuters The Sydney Opera House can only just be seen behind the red dust in Australia.

As well as the odd coloured rain, large amounts of dust can also turn the sky orange.

A well-documented incident of "blood rain" happened in 2001 in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where red-coloured rain started to fall and did so intermittently for several weeks.

The colour was strong enough to stain clothes.

There were also reports of green, yellow, brown and black rains!

What kind of weather can we expect to see?

Getty Images

A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from this evening into the early hours of Thursday in the southeast, including London.

The Met Office said people should expect travel disruption from potential flooding, with thunderstorms, high winds and downpours.

The red or orange rain is expected in some parts of the UK after moving across Europe, alongside heavy downpours, lightning, strong winds, and hail.

During Wednesday and Thursday heavy rain is expected in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Forecasters say there is also likely to be heavy showers in areas in Wales, and central and southwest England.