Europa League: Rangers lose final on penalties

Simon Stacpoole/Offside Rangers congratulated their opponents after their 5-4 loss on penalties

There was huge disappointment for Rangers after the team lost the Europa League final to German side Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Things had been going well early in the game with Joe Aribo putting Rangers 1-0 ahead in the 57th minute, but soon after minutes Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Borre also scored.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, so it went to penalties, with the German side winning 5-4.

Reuters John Lundstram consoled teammate Aaron Ramsey after losing the penalty shoot-out

The the only penalty that was missed was late substitute Aaron Ramsay's shot which was saved by the Frankfurt goalkeeper in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Fans watching the game told BBC Scotland they were disappointed with the result but proud of their team's performance and their run in the Europa League.

Many fans had travelled to Seville in Spain where the final was being played, while others watched at home in Glasgow on big screens in the team's stadium Ibrox.

Getty Images Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate winning Europa League final

Earlier former Rangers captain John Greig, thanked fans who had come to Seville to see the team in action, saying: "To see Rangers in a European final is something many of us thought would not be possible again.

"I've been so taken by the incredible lengths you are going to in order to reach Seville to back the team out there."

Are you a Rangers fan? Did you watch the game? Let us know how you feel about the result and how you think the team played.