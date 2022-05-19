Platinum Jubilee concert: Who is performing at the Queen's Jubilee concert?

Dominic Lipinski/PA

The line up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert has been announced and there are plenty of stars performing.

Mabel, Celeste, George Ezra. Ella Eyre and Eurovision singer Sam Ryder will all be at the party to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of reign.

The concert will take place at Buckingham Palace with 22,000 people watching live and will be broadcast on BBC One on 4 June.

Mega stars that your parents or grandparents might know including Diana Ross, Queen and Sir Rod Stewart will also be at the star-studded event.

Emma, Mary Poppins and the Lion King

EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Emma Raducanu will feature at the party too

There will also be famous TV and film stars joining the fun either live or with a pre-recorded message, including Sir David Attenborough,Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and the original Mary Poppins, Dame Julie Andrews.

If you're a musicals fan, the casts of The Lion King, Six, Hamilton and Joseph and Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be appearing too.

Musical composers Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Encanto's soundtrack, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, songwriter for the Cinderella musical, will help the performers.

A mock-up of how one of the stages will look in front of Buckingham Palace

The concert is one of the main events during the four-day bank holiday weekend in June to celebrate the Queen's reign.

The BBC said the Party at the Palace would centre "around global themes that have been born, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty's reign".

The themes would cover pop music, the environment, sport and musicals from the last 70 years.

Capital radio DJ Roman Kemp and BBC presenter Kirsty Young will host the two-and-a-half-hour event, which takes places over three stages.

There will be 22,000 people attending - 10,000 of which got their tickets in a public ballot, whilst 7,500 have been given to key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities.

Will you be watching the party on 4 June? Who from the line-up are you excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below.