Earlier in the year the a project run by Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) saw 16 wildcats paired to breed.

That plan worked as three of their wildcats Droma, Caol Ila and Torr have had kittens!

It's hoped the kittens will be released in 2023 into selected locations at Cairngorms National Park.

You can watch Droma with her three kittens having fun here!