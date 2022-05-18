play
Platinum Jubilee Queen Quiz - how much do you know about HRH?

Last updated at 13:51
Get your flags at the ready - the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are just around the corner!

It's all in honour of a special milestone Her Majesty has reached. She's now been on the throne for an incredible 70 years, making her one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the entire world!

Lots of people up are gearing up for the long four-day Bank Holiday weekend which takes place from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022 to celebrate the Queen.

They'll be concerts, street parties and there's even an official Platinum Jubilee dessert!

The upcoming celebrations are all about England's monarch, but how well do you actually know her? Take our quiz to find out!

