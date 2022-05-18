Ed Sheeran: Who would you like to surprise you in school?

ED SHEERAN Ed Sheeran sent students at Pot Kiln Primary school a very special message!

A lot of people hope to one day meet their favourite celebrities, and pupils at a school in Suffolk recently had the chance to hear from one of theirs!

Students at Pot Kiln Primary school were left "buzzing" after receiving a surprise video message from global superstar, Ed Sheeran.

The school has named all 12 of its classes after inspirational people including the British singer, and Sheeran Class decided to pay tribute to him in a very special way.

"Sheeran Class did a wonderful assembly all about Ed, about his music, his life and they sent bits of it to Ed and the video is a response to that, and it's just so kind and is just a mark of the man he is," said head teacher Laura Jestico.

"The children are absolutely buzzing that somebody as famous and as talented as him took the time to care about what nine- and ten-year-olds were doing in a local Suffolk school.

The school shared the short video message from Ed on social media.

Dave J Hogan Sheeran Class at Pot Kiln Primary school did an assembly all about the British singer-songwriter

"Hey everyone at Pot Kiln Primary School, I'm Ed Sheeran," the singer starts off with in the clip.

"I've seen all the stuff you've been doing, thank you so much for being so supportive for me and my music.

"I think you're all great and I hope you have a great rest of your week."

The pop star, who grew up in Suffolk, certainly made an impression on everyone at the primary school!

"He was already high in our estimation and he has just soared," Miss Jestico said.

Getty Images Who would like to surprise you in school?

