Dad-of-three swings into record books

Last updated at 08:18
WATCH: Richard Scott's 36-hour swing marathon beats current record

A British man has achieved a childhood dream to break the world record for the longest marathon on a swing.

Richard Scott from Kinross, Scotland, completed the 36-hour challenge on Sunday, beating the current record by two hours.

The 51-year-old dad-of-three was cheered on by supporters during the challenge, which still needs final checks to be completed by Guinness World Records.

Mr Scott said he felt fine after the epic swing, despite hitting "the wall" after 18 hours.

'My legs were really sore'
Richard ScottKinross & District Rotary Club
Richard smashed the existing record by two hours

Richard said: "We were in a marquee that had no sides on it, so I was facing into the blackness and although there was a big moon above, I couldn't see it.

"So I was sitting for about six hours looking into the black. My legs were really sore at the time and I was getting really tired."

He was allowed a five-minute break every hour, which could be saved up.

I had a half-hour break, so in that time I had to go to the toilet, stretch and sleep. So I got 12 minutes sleep and that kind of reset things

Richard Scott, after spending 36 hours on a swing
Swing recordKinross & District Rotary Club
Richard was cheered on by family and friends

The record-breaking challenge was observed by independent witnesses, working in four-hour shifts.

The event also had to filmed with a clock in shot at all times.

Everything will be sent to Guinness World Records and it will take up to three months to check if he is an official world record holder.

