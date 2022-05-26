Obi-Wan Kenobi: Newsround speaks to Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Newsrounder speaks to Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen

Star Wars fans are about to be treated to a new adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is being released this week and stars Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor and newcomer Moses Ingram.

Hayden, who plays Darth Vader, first appeared in two Star Wars films in the 2000s.

He told Newsround viewer Findlay: "I love this character, he's a character that means a lot to me, so when I got the phone call, it was a very easy decision,"

Getty Images Hayden Christensen (left) with Obi-Wan Kenobi co-stars Moses Ingram (centre) and Ewan McGregor (right)

The actor first appeared alongside Obi-Wan co-star Ewan McGregor in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, but the movies received criticism at the time.

Ewan addressed this during promotion for the new show.

"It was an odd experience to make those movies. When you step into this world, it's a big deal. It's scary.' he said.

"Those films were critically not liked very much… What we didn't hear at the time was people your age, your generation. Those people now really love our films, but it's taken us 15 years to hear that. It's really nice," said McGregor, who was speaking to press alongside Christensen and new Star Wars star, Moses Ingram who plays the dark side Inquisitor, Reva.

Getty Images Hayden Christensen last appeared as Anakin Skywalker and then Darth Vader in 2005

During his interview with Newsround, Findlay asked Hayden if he had passed on any advice to the new cast members - given that being in Star Wars must be life-changing in positive and negative ways.

"Just to have fun with it," Hayden says.

"It's such an incredible opportunity to get to be in a Star Wars project, so you have to make sure that you don't lose sight of the fact that we're here to have fun, and that's what's most important."

Disney / Lucasfilm Moses Ingram is appearing in Star Wars for the first time as Darth Vader's loyal inquisitor, Reva

The Kenobi series is one of several Star Wars projects that will be available to stream on TV rather than being released as movies.

Finlay, who has ambitions to become an actor too one day, asked Hayden which he prefers, acting in movies or a television show?

"I don't really have a preference, my work as an actor isn't really affected by which medium it is, I love TV, there's so much great TV right now."

Disney / Lucasfilm In the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, watches over a young Luke Skywalker

In the films, Hayden Christensen's character Anakin Skywalker turns from the light side of the force to the evil dark side, becoming Darth Vader in the process.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show picks up ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, as Obi-Wan watches over and protects Vader's son, the young Luke Skywalker.

Lucasfilm/Disney Darth Vader returns in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere with the first two episodes of the series dropping on Disney+ on Friday 27 May.