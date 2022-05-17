Prince Harry: Social media needs to be 'fixed' to protect children from harm

Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry says he wishes he could protect his children from online harms

Prince Harry has called for more to be done to keep children safe from harm online.

Speaking at the launch of global child online safety toolkit by UK campaign group 5Rights Foundation Prince Harry said: "The way we experience technology like social media isn't working and needs to be fixed."

The Duke of Sussex directly criticised social media companies who he said made "unimaginable money" from people's attention and information.

Speaking about his own children, Archie (3) and Lilibet, he said he hoped they "never have to experience the online world as it exists now".

What does Harry want to happen?

The Duke of Sussex said governments around the world needed to change the rules online to protect people against harm.

"We need new laws. We need public pressure. We need strong leadership," he said.

He called for change that "prioritises our children's rights to a safe and happy future".

In the UK, the government is pushing through an Online Safety Bill which would fine tech firms that fail to remove harmful or upsetting content.

One of the main aims of the bill is to protect children from harmful content.

Harry joined people from the African Union, the European Union and young people between the ages of 13 and 21, from countries across the world for the launch which took place online.

He also said young people should be listened to: "We want all children to feel empowered to speak up and demand change. We're at a critical moment where it will take all of us for children to thrive in the digital world."