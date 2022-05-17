Jamal Edwards to receive special award for his contribution to music

PA Media

Jamal Edwards will be honoured with the Music Industry Trusts (MITS) Award to mark his contribution to the music business.

He found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, which helped to launch a number of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

Jamal died on 20 February at the age of 31.

The award will be presented to Edwards' family on Monday 7 November at a ceremony in London.

Jamal Edwards / Instagram Jamal Edwards helped launch the career of Ed Sheeran and the pair were also good friends

His mother Brenda, a singer and TV presenter, said: "We know that Jamal will be looking down on us on 7th November - busting with pride that his absolute love of the music industry and giving back to the less fortunate in society has been recognised in this way. Thank you MITS!"

Ed Sheeran, a close friend of Jamal's, said: "Jamal's sharp knowledge, unwavering optimism and willingness to help others whatever the cost meant he changed the lives and careers of so many, not just people in music, and there's no-one more deserving of a MITS Award recognising his place in this industry."

Money raised by the event will go to the Brit Trust, Nordoff Robbins and The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, a charity set up by his family in 2022 to honour his memory and continue his work.

Jamal changed my life. He played such a huge part in shaping the trajectory of my career as well, but I would not be where I am now without him. Ed Sheeran

PA Media Jamal with his MBE award, which he received at a ceremony in 2015

Toby Leighton-Pope, co-chairman of the MITS Award committee, said: "Jamal Edwards changed the face of the music industry in his 31 years, his achievements could be on par with someone 60 years into the business.

"His influence on the music scene as it is today should never be underestimated, just look at some of the UK's biggest artists, tours and hits today, and Jamal will have played a part in some way."

Jamal's work also saw him became an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, which helps young people set up their own companies.

In 2014, he was was awarded an Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award for his services to music.