What's going on in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka is currently facing the biggest economic crisis it has seen since it gained independence from the UK in 1948.

People have struggled to buy things like food, medicine and fuel because of shortages. Many of these basic items have become too expensive, meaning people aren't able to afford them.

Lots of Sri Lankans have been taking to the streets to protest because they're angry about the state of their country.

There have also been calls for the country's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.

BBC News South Asia correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan has more.

