Perseverance: Nasa's rover will begin the search for signs of life on Mars

It's a big day for Nasa's Perseverance rover.

The six-wheeled robot landed on the Red Planet over a year ago and it'll now start the search for signs of life.

The rover, which first landed in a deep crater near the planet's equator called Jezero in February 2021, will begin by exploring an area known as a delta.

A delta is a structure built up from sand and other materials dumped by a river as it enters a wider body of water. Scientists believe the wider body of water in this instance was most likely a crater-wide lake that existed billions of years ago.

So how exactly will the rover be searching for signs of life? The robot will roll uphill, stopping every now and again to examine rocks which look like they could contain evidence of past life on the planet.

Here's more.