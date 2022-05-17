play
Watch Newsround

Perseverance: Nasa's rover will begin the search for signs of life on Mars

It's a big day for Nasa's Perseverance rover.

The six-wheeled robot landed on the Red Planet over a year ago and it'll now start the search for signs of life.

The rover, which first landed in a deep crater near the planet's equator called Jezero in February 2021, will begin by exploring an area known as a delta.

A delta is a structure built up from sand and other materials dumped by a river as it enters a wider body of water. Scientists believe the wider body of water in this instance was most likely a crater-wide lake that existed billions of years ago.

So how exactly will the rover be searching for signs of life? The robot will roll uphill, stopping every now and again to examine rocks which look like they could contain evidence of past life on the planet.

Here's more.

Watch more videos

Perseverance: Nasa's rover will begin the search for signs of life on Mars
Video

Perseverance: Nasa's rover will begin the search for signs of life on Mars

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!
Video

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach
Video

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach

Rose: I didn't have BSL news growing up
Video

Rose: I didn't have BSL news growing up

Meet the brothers who LOVE lambing season
Video

Meet the brothers who LOVE lambing season

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis
Video

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis

Robins make nest in classroom
Video

Robins make nest in classroom

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!
Video

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?
Video

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news

Ukraine: 'The only hope I have is that it will end soon'
Video

Ukraine: 'The only hope I have is that it will end soon'

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?
Video

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?
Video

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?

BSL: Kids campaigning for sign language law change
Video

BSL: Kids campaigning for sign language law change

Your Planet: Environmental news
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'
Video

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'

How alpacas are helping pupils with autism
Video

How alpacas are helping pupils with autism

Top Stories

Jake Daniels

Footballer comes out as only openly gay male pro player in UK

comments
mars-rover.

Rover will begin search for signs of life on Mars

comments
Boys trading cards

Should Pokémon cards be banned in schools?

comments
Newsround Home