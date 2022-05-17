Wales: All pupils to get free access to musical instruments and teaching

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Education Minister Jeremy Miles announce new music education plans

All children in Wales will have free access to a musical instrument from September as part of the Welsh government's new music education plan.

Funding for music teaching will rise from £1.5m to £4.5m per year, for the next three years.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said the new National Music Service would make sure music was available to all children in Wales.

Primary school pupils will also get half a term's worth of teaching by a musician.

"Learning an instrument was a formative part of my upbringing and a lack of money should not be a barrier to any young person who wants to learn to play music," said Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

The plan includes a new national instrument and equipment library to be shared across Wales.

The Welsh government said its aim is for all children aged three to 16 to be offered a free instrument to practise with at school and at home - allowing children from low-income households, who might not be able to afford one, to take part.

'Music brings people together'

Rebecca loves learning new instruments with friends

Year Six pupil Rebecca, who enjoys the ukulele, is at one school in Swansea already getting the extra music services.

"I like playing instruments with my friends. Music brings people together, it's almost like a way of communicating," she said.

"It's fun to learn new songs and it helps me relax."

Unfortunately it can be hard to get access to music. You've got to be able to afford an instrument and the cost of tuition can be a barrier for some. So the new National Music Service will open up opportunities to all children in Wales, whatever their background. Jeremy Miles , Welsh Education Minister

The Welsh government hopes the money will make sure Wales continues to produce and develop new musical talent

"We hope it will help children get the chance to play different instruments than they normally would not have the opportunity to play outside school," Rebecca's teacher, Bethan Mari Williams, said.

"It also helps with mental health, especially after the last two years. There's a strong correlation between playing instruments, happiness and creativity, so hopefully it will also help the children's wellbeing."