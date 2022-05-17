play
Platinum Jubilee: Check out this epic artwork inspired by the Queen!

Last updated at 06:32
paper-model.SAYANTAN
It took Shivangi around five months to complete the model

There have been lots of activities going on as part of the Queen's official platinum Jubilee celebrations and others have also been finding unique ways to mark the special occasion.

12-year-old Shivangi from Cardiff created a paper model of the Queen and her husband Prince Phillip sitting at the piano.

The artwork was described by the Queen as "splendid".

"I did some research about the Queen and found out she liked horses and dogs and playing the piano. So I decided to do a piano and later my parents suggested to do the Queen, Her Majesty herself, playing the piano and then I thought I would do Prince Phillip," Shivangi explained.

gift-box.SAYANTAN
Shivangi decided to send her artwork to the Queen

"She's an amazing person and like all other children I used to watch Peppa Pig and there was this one episode where she meets the Queen and I found that really fun and I wanted to meet her."

The paper model was created using a technique known as quilling. It involves rolling up strips of paper to make different shapes and structures.

Shivangi was given the quilling set by her grandmother in Kolkata, India in 2019 and she worked on her quilling skills during lockdown. They've even earned her a Blue Peter badge!

Shivangi.SAYANTAN
The 12-year-old was ecstatic when she received a letter from Buckingham Palace

It took the 12-year-old around five months to complete her creation before she sent it off to Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

"I was really happy with it, it looked quite nice," Shivangi said.

quilling-artwork.SAYANTAN
The 12-year-old worked on her quilling skills during lockdown

"I came to know that Your Majesty likes playing piano and would like to offer a small memento made from quilling," her accompanying letter said.

Shivangi wasn't expecting to get anything in return after sending off her creation, but she was sent a letter from the palace praising her artwork.

paper-model.SAYANTAN
The model features the Queen, Prince Phillip and a pink piano

"The Queen was interested to hear of the hobbies you enjoy and that you have learnt the art of quilling, and Her Majesty was touched that you have made this splendid model using this skill which you have sent as a gift to her to mark this historic time," the letter said.

"She was jumping on her feet, literally for couple of minutes," Shivangi's father said.

"She wants to share the letter with the rest of the school."

"I was so happy, I was jumping up and down and I was really happy," she added.

