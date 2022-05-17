play
Watch Newsround

England women's footballer Georgia Stanway leaves Manchester City

Last updated at 15:34
comments
View Comments
Georgia Stanway.Getty Images

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has left Manchester City and joined German team Bayern Munich.

Stanway was just 16 when she made her debut for City, and leaves as the club's top goalscorer with 67 goals in 186 appearances.

The 23-year-old - who was out of contract at City this summer - has signed a three-year deal with Bayern.

"It just feels right," she said. "I can't wait to get started and play for such a well-known club."

"Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that," she added.

Bayern finished second in the German women's Bundesliga this season, four points behind champions Wolfsburg.

Georgia Stanway volleys the ball.Getty Images

Announcing that she would be leaving Manchester City, Stanway said: "I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer."

"Today, I leave as the club's leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.

Man City and Chelsea women's players line up ahead of the FA Cup final, they unveil a Ukraine flag with the word peace.Getty Images
Georgia Stanway's last appearance for Man City was in Sunday's FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea

Stanway, who has 31 England caps, won the Women's Super League with City in 2016, as well as three League Cups and three FA Cup titles.

Her last game was Sunday's FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea.

"A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.

"I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I'll be back as a fan if not a player," she said.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Chelsea beat Man City 3-2 in Wembley classic

More like this

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir.

Iceland footballer calls women's Euros stadium 'disrespectful'

Chelsea celebrate

Women's FA Cup: Chelsea beat Man City 3-2 after Sam Kerr's extra-time winner

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boys trading cards

Should Pokémon cards be banned in schools?

comments
29
Boris Johnson leaving a building

What's happening in Northern Ireland

Jake Daniels

Footballer comes out as only openly gay male pro player in UK

comments
27
Newsround Home