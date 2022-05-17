England women's footballer Georgia Stanway leaves Manchester City

Getty Images

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has left Manchester City and joined German team Bayern Munich.

Stanway was just 16 when she made her debut for City, and leaves as the club's top goalscorer with 67 goals in 186 appearances.

The 23-year-old - who was out of contract at City this summer - has signed a three-year deal with Bayern.

"It just feels right," she said. "I can't wait to get started and play for such a well-known club."

"Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that," she added.

Bayern finished second in the German women's Bundesliga this season, four points behind champions Wolfsburg.

Announcing that she would be leaving Manchester City, Stanway said: "I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer."

"Today, I leave as the club's leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.

Georgia Stanway's last appearance for Man City was in Sunday's FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea

Stanway, who has 31 England caps, won the Women's Super League with City in 2016, as well as three League Cups and three FA Cup titles.

Her last game was Sunday's FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea.

"A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.

"I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I'll be back as a fan if not a player," she said.