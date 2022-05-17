play
Europa League Final: Rangers in Europe quiz

Eintracht Frankfurt and rangers badges.

If Rangers beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, they will claim their first European trophy in 50 years!

The match is being played in Seville in Spain and is the first time the two teams have met since they played in a European Cup semi-final in 1960.

Rangers last got to the final of the competition 14 years ago in 2008, but can they go one better by winning it in 2022?

Let us know what you think in the comments, or test how much you know about the club's history in European cup competitions in our quiz!

