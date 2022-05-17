David Tennant returns for the new series of Doctor Who

The 10th Doctor, played by actor David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who.

It comes as the series prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary next year in 2023.

Tennant, who played the Doctor between 2005 and 2010 will also be joined by one of his companions from the series, Donna Noble played by Catherine Tate.

The pair will also reunite with Russell T Davies who was in charge of the show during their time in the TARDIS and is returning as head writer of Doctor Who next year.

It's also been confirmed that Donna's grandad in the story, played by legendary actor Bernard Cribbins, is returning too.

Last week it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa will be the next Doctor and Russell T Davies has given possible explanations for how the new Doctor could meet the old Doctor.

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

David Tennant briefly returned to the show in 2013, joining then-Doctor Matt Smith for the programme's 50th anniversary special.

And both Tennant and Tate have recorded a number of Doctor Who audio adventures together which have been released by audio drama company Big Finish.

Did you know? Doctor Who was first shown on the BBC on 23 November 1963. It follows the story of a Time Lord called the Doctor, an alien who looks human and can regenerate into a new body. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-travelling space ship called the TARDIS. The TARDIS looks like an old blue police box, which was common on British streets in the 1960s. The show was scrapped by the BBC in 1989 but came back with a new series in 2005.

Tennant and Tate's 2008 series of Doctor Who is the most successful that the show has had since the series was brought back in 2005.

It achieved an average audience of more than eight million viewers per episode.

News of their return comes as Doctor Who has seen its TV audience fall over the last two years, during a time when more people are choosing to stream television shows, rather than watching them on channels.

The current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker will appear in one more special episode later this year, as part of a collection of programmes celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

Then the show returns for a new series with Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role as the Doctor in 2023.