Northern Ireland: Children tell us what they want for the future

Elections were held in Northern Ireland earlier this month and for the first time Sinn Féin, a party that doesn't want Northern Ireland to be part of the United Kingdom, won the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This pushed the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who want Northern Ireland to stay part of the UK, into second place.

Despite the vote the country currently doesn't have it's own government.

This is because parties are arguing about part of the Brexit deal about trade and borders and what this means for the country's future.