Queen's Platinum Jubilee: How are YOU celebrating?

PA Media The Platinum jubilee celebrates 70 years of the Queen's reign.

A big party to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's rule is on its way, and we want to know if you're doing anything special to celebrate!

Over the years the Queen has marked her time on the throne with several Jubilees - a special anniversary event. This year the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee for her 70 years of reign.

A special four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate it will take place between Thursday 2 June - Sunday 5 June.

The special occasion will be marked in lots of ways, with a special pudding, street parties, stamps, tree-planting and concerts.

How will you be celebrating?

Getty Images Will you be having a party to celebrate?

We want to know if you will be doing anything to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee!

Will you be having a street party or a picnic,and sharing some tasty food with your family, friends or neighbours?

Or are you doing anything in school to celebrate? From making paper crowns or flags, to writing a poem or drawing a picture?

Or will you be going to any of the Jubilee events? Like the Trooping of the Colours or the huge pageant show or maybe joining in something locally with one of your clubs?

Let us know in the comments below, or you could send us a picture or video of you getting ready!

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

If you want a parent's help they can click here.

Remember! - You can only send us pictures or videos with you in.

If you want to send us pictures with your siblings, your parent or guardian must send them using the parent's link above!

You can get some tips for filming from De-Graft here!

If you can't see where to send in click here.