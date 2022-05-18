play
Watch Newsround

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: How are YOU celebrating?

Last updated at 16:10
comments
View Comments
The QueenPA Media
The Platinum jubilee celebrates 70 years of the Queen's reign.

A big party to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's rule is on its way, and we want to know if you're doing anything special to celebrate!

Over the years the Queen has marked her time on the throne with several Jubilees - a special anniversary event. This year the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee for her 70 years of reign.

A special four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate it will take place between Thursday 2 June - Sunday 5 June.

The special occasion will be marked in lots of ways, with a special pudding, street parties, stamps, tree-planting and concerts.

How will you be celebrating?
jubilee.Getty Images
Will you be having a party to celebrate?

We want to know if you will be doing anything to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee!

Will you be having a street party or a picnic,and sharing some tasty food with your family, friends or neighbours?

Or are you doing anything in school to celebrate? From making paper crowns or flags, to writing a poem or drawing a picture?

Or will you be going to any of the Jubilee events? Like the Trooping of the Colours or the huge pageant show or maybe joining in something locally with one of your clubs?

Let us know in the comments below, or you could send us a picture or video of you getting ready!

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you want a parent's help they can click here.

Remember! - You can only send us pictures or videos with you in.

If you want to send us pictures with your siblings, your parent or guardian must send them using the parent's link above!

You can get some tips for filming from De-Graft here!

If you can't see where to send in click here.

More like this

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: What's planned for the big day?

The Queen

The Queen opens new Elizabeth line in London

royals

Who is in the UK Royal Family? An interactive guide to who's who in the Queen's family and the line of succession

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

northern-ireland-school-children.

Northern Ireland: Children tell us what they want for the future

comments
4
The Queen

Queen makes surprise visit to new Elizabeth line

comments
27
Rangers badge, Europa League Cup.

Europa League Final: Try our Rangers in Europe quiz!

comments
Newsround Home