Pokémon: Should trading cards be banned in schools?

Getty Images

A number of primary schools are stopping children from bringing in Pokémon cards after they caused problems amongst pupils.

A school in Norfolk has asked parents to stop their children bringing in the cards.

Sheringham Primary School says they are introducing a weekly Pokémon trading club for older pupils which will be supervised by staff.

Headteacher Rachael Carter told North Norfolk News: "We've found some of our younger children don't know the value of some of the cards and it can be quite expensive."

Another primary school in East Ayrshire has also asked children not to bring in the cards after it caused problems among the pupils.

On their website the school wrote: "We have been dealing with increased incidents of disruption and upset amongst pupils across all stages regarding Pokémon Cards."

Since 1999 when Pokémon cards were first released in the UK, they quickly became a massive craze in schools with kids collecting and trading the cards.

But by 2000, there were already reports of schools banning the cards, not just during lessons but in break time too.

Some of the reasons schools choose to ban the cards are arguments over trades, unfair trading especially with younger and older pupils and even children being left out because they can't afford the cards.

Other people argue that the cards can improve maths skills and social interaction.

What is the situation at your school? Do you like trading cards and do you think it should be banned at school or not? Let us know what you think in the comments below.