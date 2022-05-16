play
image

Super blood moon: Pictures from around the world

Did you catch a glimpse of the super blood moon this weekend? Don't worry if you didn't because we've got some of the best images of it from around the world right here!
This picture of the Moon was taken in San Diego, California, United States just look at how red it is! This was taken early hours of 16 May 2022. The Moon appeared red because of a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth moves between the Moon and the Sun, which is why it was called a blood moon.
super-blood-moon-san-Diego-usReuters
This picture was taken from Santiago, Chile on 15 May 2022. It was also a super moon because it was closer to Earth making it appear a lot larger than usual in the night sky.
blood-moon-chile-santiagioEPA
Not everyone could take a clear picture of the whole red Moon this one was taken in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia and is of just part of it, however it still looks huge!
super-blood-moon-skopjeEPA
The super blood Moon appeared over a couple of famous landmarks! Here it is over a statute in San Salvador
super-blood-moon-San-SalvadorReuters
Here's the Moon appearing to sit right on top of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, USA,
super-blood-moon-washington-dcEPA
The Moon could also be seen in Gaza city.
super-blood-moon-gaza-cityGetty Images
This statue is called "Astronomers Monument and the Moon was captured here behind the statues of Johanees Kepler, on the right, and Isaac Newton on the left at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, USA
super-blood-moon-los-angelesReuters

