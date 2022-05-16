play
Harry Styles: Superstar to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story

Last updated at 07:14
Harry Styles is one of the biggest music stars in the world - he rose to fame in band One Direction before launching a solo music career and becoming an actor.

Now he's the latest celebrity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

He will wear his pyjamas to read 'In Every House, on Every Street', written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

The story, which will be available to watch on Monday 23 May, is a celebration of homes and the different families that live in them.

Are you a Harry Styles fan and excited about this? What was you favourite bedtime story when you were younger? Let us know in the comments!

Introducing the story, Harry says: "Tonight's bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter."

Readers of CBeebies Bedtime Stories in the past year have included The Duchess of Cambridge, Ed Sheeran and Rose Ayling-Ellis, who signed her story in British Sign Language.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

