Women's FA Cup: Chelsea beat Man City 3-2 after Sam Kerr's extra-time winner

Chelsea defended their Women's FA Cup trophy as striker Sam Kerr scored the winner against Manchester City in extra time.

Kerr, who put Chelsea 1-0 up in the first half, sealed the 3-2 win in front of a record crowd of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium in London - the highest in Women's FA Cup history.

It means Chelsea complete the Double this season, adding their FA Cup title to the Women's Super League (WSL) title they won last weekend.

"I'm just so happy. Those women will go down in history," said Chelsea boss Emma Hayes after the game, who has now won this competition four times with the club.

'They are the best team I have ever coached'

Getty Images Chelsea have won two domestic trophies - the WSL and FA Cup - in seven days

Chelsea were 2-1 up in normal time before Manchester City substitute Hayley Raso scored an 89th-minute equaliser.

That came after Erin Cuthbert's stunning strike had put Chelsea in front, following Lauren Hemp's curler for City on the stroke of half-time.

City will be disappointed as they had plenty of chances at Wembley, but star player Sam Kerr was in the right place at the right time to score the winner.

Emma Hayes was emotional in victory at Wembley as she kissed the Chelsea badge in front of fans at full-time saying: "I will look back in 10 years' time and go 'that group was immense'. They are the best team I have ever coached."