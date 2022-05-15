Rashford: The first baby beaver born on Exmoor for 400 years turns one!

National Trust Rashford was named after the Manchester United striker following a public vote

Rashford, the first beaver to be born on Exmoor in 400 years, is celebrating its first birthday!

Rashford's parents, Yogi and Grylls - a pair of Eurasian beavers, were released on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset for the first time in the National Trust's 125 year history back in January 2020.

The baby beaver, also known as a kit, was named after the Manchester United striker, following a vote on social media.

The National Trust say that Rashford and his parents continue to help turn the landscape on the estate into thriving wetland.

Getty Images The Eurasian beaver used to be native to England but was hunted to extinction about 400 years ago

Rashford is believed to be the first beaver born on Exmoor since the reign of the Tudors, and is the first to be born on National Trust land.

Beavers were hunted to extinction during the 16th century, for their meat and fur.

The animals can play a role in helping to combat the climate crisis because their dams help restore dry and damaged wetlands.

Staff at Holnicote said they had already recorded a "dramatic change" in water levels on the previously unmanaged woodland, as well as a difference in the plants in the area and amount of light.

Top beaver facts Beavers are the second largest living rodent

Beavers form strong bonds and live in tight small family units

They will often store food underwater so they can get it if the water freezes over in the winter

Ben Eardley, from the National Trust, said: "The multiple dam complexes created by Rashford, Grylls and Yogi over the last two years have helped slow the flow of water through the catchment, creating ponds and new channels to hold more water in the landscape.

He also added that many different other animals are thriving thanks to the beavers' hard work.

"The resulting water habitat is creating opportunities for a wide range of wildlife to flourish, including fish, amphibians, reptiles such as grass snakes, bats, insects and birds like sparrow hawk, grey wagtail, moorhens and kingfisher."