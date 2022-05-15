play
Eurovision 2022: In pictures

This year's competition, the 66th one in its history, was hosted by the Italian city of Turin. But what happened? Check out the pictures below to find out more!
This year's event was hosted by Turin in Italy, after the Italian band Måneskin won the competition in 2021. It was the first time Eurovision had been held in the country in more than 30 years!
Pala Alpitour arena in TurinEPA
In true Eurovision style, there were some unusual costumes and performances. Norway's act Subwoolfer performed their song Give That Wolf A Banana whilst dressed in yellow wolf masks!
Norway at Eurovision 2022Getty Images
Serbian singer Konstrakta decided to wash her hands on stage in a tiny basin whilst singing her song!
Serbia at Eurovision 2022Getty Images
Moldova's folk punk band Zdob şi Zdub, also known as ZSZ, lifted the mood in the area with a classic bonkers upbeat Eurovision track.
ZSZGetty Images
Sheldon Riley represented Australia this year with his song Not The Same. He wore a mask for much of his performance, only revealing his face right at the end as he belted out the final note.
Sheldon RileyGetty Images
TikTok star Sam Ryder represented the UK in this year's contest and gave an out-of-this world perform with his song Space Man much to the audience's delight!
Sam Ryder at Eurovision 2022Getty Images
Ukraine were the favourites to win. Their act Kalush Orchestra, performed a song called "Stefania", which has become an anthem in their home country. The six-person band has been given special permission to leave the ongoing war in Ukraine to travel to Eurovision to perform, although one band member stayed in Ukraine to fight.
Ukraine at Eurovision 2022Getty Images
It was a close call – with the UK top of the table for most of the night after all the international judges had cast their votes.
Sam Ryder at Eurovision 2022Getty Images
But after the public votes had been added on, it was Ukraine who came top of the table and lifted the trophy, pushing the UK into second place. However, it wasn’t all bad news for the UK – it was our best result for nearly 25 years!
Kalush OrchestraEPA

