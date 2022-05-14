Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo: World's top 10 highest paid athletes revealed
Check out which global sports stars made the most money over the last year, according to the annual Forbes rich list.
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: At 27-years-old, Giannis is the youngest member of this year’s list. The basketball player recently signed a huge five-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks helping him make £66m.
Getty Images
9. Tom Brady: The 44-year-old American football legend made £69m, mainly off the pitch. He's already announced that he'll take up TV commentating when he finally calls time on his epic NFL career.
Getty Images
8. Canelo Alvarez: The Mexican is the top-paid boxer in the world. He earned £74m, mainly from his two winning fights this past year, although he also owns a taco restaurant in his native country.
Getty Images
7. Roger Federer: The 40-year-old Swiss tennis legend has not played a match since summer 2021 due to injury, but that's not stopped him racking up over £74m mostly from sponsorships with brands like Rolex and Uniqlo.
Getty Images
6. Kevin Durant: Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kevin Durant earned £75m, a third of which came from his sponsorship deal with Nike alone!
Getty Images
5. Stephen Curry: No NBA player made more in salary this season than the Golden State Warriors player, helping the 34-year-old towards his £76m earnings.
Getty Images
4. Neymar: The 30-year-old Brazilian and PSG superstar may be having a disappointing season with only 12 goals scored in all competitions, but that hasn't stopped him from raking in £78m.
Getty Images
3. Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portugal and Manchester United striker, who also came third in last year's list, earned £94m and is the most-followed person on Instagram with over 440m followers!
Getty Images
2. LeBron James: The 37-year-old NBA legend may have missed the playoffs this season with the LA Lakers, but that didn't stop his success off the court, as he netted £99m!
Getty Images
1. Lionel Messi: The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain last year after spending 21 years at Barcelona. The Argentinian striker tops this year's list after bringing home a whopping £106m!