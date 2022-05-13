High pollen levels are expected this weekend

Getty Images Pollen levels are expected to be high this weekend

It's expected there'll be a high amount of pollen in the air this weekend, which could prove tricky for people with hay fever, asthma and other lung conditions.

The Met Office, which predicts the weather in the UK, has said pollen levels could be high across England and Wales, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland seeing medium levels.

The charity Asthma and Lung UK has said more than three million people in the UK with lung conditions could be at risk of flare-ups as a result.

Pollen can trigger symptoms like a tight chest, wheezing and breathlessness in more than half of people living with asthma (59%) and more than a quarter of those with the condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to research from the charity.

It's advising that people use their inhalers and check weather forecasts before heading outside to help protect themselves.

Getty Images People are people advised to keep their inhalers on them this weekend

"Using your preventer inhalers as prescribed is important as the medicine reduces sensitivity and swelling in the airways, helping to prevent symptoms such as wheezing and coughing before they even start," said Dr Andy Whittamore who is a clinical lead for Asthma and Lung UK.

"We also advise people to carry their reliever inhalers every day, especially when they are out and about enjoying the sunshine in case pollen does cause a flare-up of their symptoms.

"Reliever inhalers quickly relax the muscles in the airways and ease symptoms immediately.

"People should also check pollen and air pollution forecasts in their local area, so they can avoid going outdoors as much as possible on high pollen days."

Those with hay fever can also be affected by high pollen levels and may experience symptoms like itchy eyes and a runny nose.

What is hay fever? Hay fever is an allergy - people who have it are allergic to pollen. Pollen is a type of fine powder which is released by lots of different plants and trees. It has proteins in it which can cause your nose, eyes and throat to become swollen or irritated. This means people might suffer from symptoms like itchy eyes or runny noses. This is because your body tries to protect itself by getting rid of the pollen.

What else can you do if you're affected by high pollen levels?

Getty Images Different types of plants give out pollen at different times of year

If you have hay fever or another condition which is affected by high pollen levels, you may be able to manage symptoms in lots of different ways.

Top tips include:

Wearing sunglasses to help block some of the pollen from getting in your eyes

Avoiding freshly cut grass

Changing your clothes if you've been outside

Getty Images Changing your clothes when you've been outside can reduce the amount of pollen you come into contact with

Not spending too long outside in the early evenings when the pollen count can be higher

Closing your windows at night-time

Not playing or walking in grassy areas

Rubbing a small amount of balm inside your lower nostrils to help stop pollen getting in your nose

Sometimes special medicine called antihistamines or steroids are used to help prevent a reaction and reduce the swelling.

Always talk to your doctor for advice and to discuss ways of treating hay fever symptoms or those brought on by other conditions.