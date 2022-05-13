High pollen levels are expected this weekend

It's expected there'll be a high amount of pollen in the air this weekend, which could prove tricky for people with hay fever, asthma and other lung conditions.
The Met Office, which predicts the weather in the UK, has said pollen levels could be high across England and Wales, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland seeing medium levels.
The charity Asthma and Lung UK has said more than three million people in the UK with lung conditions could be at risk of flare-ups as a result.
Pollen can trigger symptoms like a tight chest, wheezing and breathlessness in more than half of people living with asthma (59%) and more than a quarter of those with the condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to research from the charity.
It's advising that people use their inhalers and check weather forecasts before heading outside to help protect themselves.
"Using your preventer inhalers as prescribed is important as the medicine reduces sensitivity and swelling in the airways, helping to prevent symptoms such as wheezing and coughing before they even start," said Dr Andy Whittamore who is a clinical lead for Asthma and Lung UK.
"We also advise people to carry their reliever inhalers every day, especially when they are out and about enjoying the sunshine in case pollen does cause a flare-up of their symptoms.
"Reliever inhalers quickly relax the muscles in the airways and ease symptoms immediately.
"People should also check pollen and air pollution forecasts in their local area, so they can avoid going outdoors as much as possible on high pollen days."
Those with hay fever can also be affected by high pollen levels and may experience symptoms like itchy eyes and a runny nose.
If you have hay fever or another condition which is affected by high pollen levels, you may be able to manage symptoms in lots of different ways.
Top tips include:
- Wearing sunglasses to help block some of the pollen from getting in your eyes
- Avoiding freshly cut grass
- Changing your clothes if you've been outside
- Not spending too long outside in the early evenings when the pollen count can be higher
- Closing your windows at night-time
- Not playing or walking in grassy areas
- Rubbing a small amount of balm inside your lower nostrils to help stop pollen getting in your nose
Sometimes special medicine called antihistamines or steroids are used to help prevent a reaction and reduce the swelling.
Always talk to your doctor for advice and to discuss ways of treating hay fever symptoms or those brought on by other conditions.
