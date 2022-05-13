FA Cup: Finals weekend - test your knowledge with our quiz!

Getty Images Which teams do you think will be lifting the FA Cup trophies this year?

It's the FA Cup finals weekend!

For the first time, the men's and women's finals will be played across the same weekend, with both games at Wembley Stadium and live on BBC One.

Champions League finalists Liverpool take on Chelsea on Saturday in the men's game, while on Sunday Chelsea could make it an FA Cup double as the women's team take on Manchester City.

It's also a special year for the FA Cup, as it's marking 150 years since its first ever final on 16 March 1872.

How well do you think you know the teams and the tournament? Test your knowledge with our quiz below. Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.