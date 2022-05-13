New Barbie line will include a doll with hearing aids

Twitter/@Barbie Mattel worked with a hearing expert to create the doll

The upcoming line of Barbies will feature a range of unique dolls including one with hearing aids and a Ken doll with vitiligo.

Mattel, which is the company behind the popular toys, revealed the additions to its upcoming 2022 collection.

It's all part of a drive to make the dolls more inclusive and ensure children from lots of different backgrounds feel represented.

This isn't the first time the toy brand has focused on diversity. It previously announced the release of Barbies with wheelchairs and prosthetic legs.

There's also been a push to have Barbies with different shapes, sizes and skin tones and the company launched a gender neutral doll in 2019.

Jason Kneen Rosie Kneen, from Ludgershall, was chosen by Lottie Dolls as the model for its Rosie Boo doll

However, Mattel isn't the only toy company focusing on being more inclusive. Lottie Dolls created a doll with Down's syndrome which was inspired by a six-year-old called Rosie.

One mum started her company BrightEars as she was struggling to find dolls which reflected her daughters disability.

The need for more diverse dolls has even been recognised outside of the UK. Designer Sara Coulibaly who is from the Ivory Coast in West Africa decided to create a range of dolls with darker skin tones after spotting the lack of toys which represent many of the young children living in the country.

Twitter/@Barbie The new line will feature other diverse toys including a Ken doll with vitiligo

Mattel worked with Dr Jen Richardson, who works in the field of audiology which is all about hearing, to make sure the hearing aids created for their doll looked like the real deal.

"I'm honoured to have worked with Barbie to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids," she said in a statement.

Mattel Mattel has previously released a wheelchair Barbie and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg

"As an educational audiologist with over 18 years of experience working in hearing loss advocacy, it's inspiring to see those who experience hearing loss reflected in a doll."

The latest Barbies in Mattel's Fashionistas line, which includes dolls with "a variety of skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions" are due to come out in June.

"It's important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don't resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion," said Lisa McKnight, who is the company's executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel, in a statement.

What do you think about Mattel making their Barbies more diverse? Are there any you think might be missing from the dolls that are currently available? Let us know in the comments!