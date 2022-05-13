Packed lunches: How healthy is your ideal lunchbox?

Getty Images

What are you looking for when you open your lunchbox? Heathy food? Tasty treats? Bit of both?

Well, a charity has said that families need to think more about healthy eating so that children get the best meals in their lunchboxes.

School Food Matters says that not enough packed lunches meet the standards that have to be met by school dinners in terms of nutrition.

So let us know in our vote and in the comments what you like to see in your lunchbox and - be honest - do you do your best to keep it healthy or are you always looking out for a treat in there?!

Lunch and snacks

The charity is carrying out workshops in some schools to help families make the best healthy choices when it comes to lunch and snacks.

It says the food which children eat needs to help them stay healthy but also feel energised for their learning.

What healthy eating experts like to see in lunchboxes is a variety of foods - including vegetables and fruit.

The charity says it has been looking at a 2020 report by the University of Leeds, published in the BMJ Open Journal, which says that packed lunches rarely live up to the nutrition standards that school food needs to meet.

There are no rules around what's in packed lunches, although UK schools have guidelines which must be followed for school dinners - it's up to schools and the school governors to make sure they are followed.

Nutrition experts have told BBC Bitesize that a school packed lunch should have lots of different types of food in them.