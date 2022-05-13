Mental Health Awareness Week: Prince William and Kate share special message

Kensington Palace/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will share a special message as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Prince William and Kate will talk about loneliness for the Mental Health Minute, which will be played to more than 20 million people on around 500 radio stations.

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from Monday 9 May to Sunday 15 May.

This is the fifth year that the royals have featured in the broadcast and for the first time they will be the only speakers.

What is Mental Health Awareness Week?

Getty Images This year's theme is loneliness

In its 21st year, Mental Health Awareness Week is a chance for the UK to focus on the importance of good mental health.

This year's theme is loneliness, and the aim is to raise awareness of the impact of it on people's mental health and give advice for how to improve it.

Some people feel lonely and it has an impact on their physical and mental wellbeing.

In the Duke and Duchess' special message, they will call on the nation to "lift someone out of loneliness" with small acts of kindness.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Top tips for looking after your mental health in school

What is loneliness?

Getty Images

Loneliness is when someone feels down because they're on their own or they feel isolated.

There are lots of reasons why people feel this way - loneliness isn't always about simply being alone.

You can be lonely even though you're surrounded by people.

And on the other hand, there are people who really enjoy being on their own and having their own space.

Tips from Childline if you're feeling lonely Talk to an adult your trust

Join a club or group where you can meet new people, maybe a sports team, music class or book club

Get advice about building confident and self-esteem - this can help you feel confident when you meet new people

Write down your thoughts and see what makes you feel better or worse

If you are worried about feeling lonely, there is lots of support out there. Speak to an adult your trust, like a parent, guardian or a teacher.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time. Childline is run by the NSPCC.