President Joe Biden condemns racist extremism after US shooting

US President Joe Biden has strongly condemned racist attacks in the USA after a shooting in the state of New York.
The shooting took place in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo, an area where there is a large black population.
President Biden said: "We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America."
The White House has announced that the president will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with the community there.
A man has been arrested for the attack which is being investigated as an act of racially motivated violent extremism.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said "This is an absolute racist hate crime that will be prosecuted as a hate crime" he said.
Ten people died in the shooting on Saturday.
The attack is not the first time that black people in America have been targeted like this because of their race.
The US Vice President, Kamala Harris described the attack as part of an "epidemic of hate" in the country.
"We should all speak out against it," she said.
"Hate against any one of us, is hate against all of us as a nation.
We are a nation that prides itself on our diversity as an element of our strength."
Meanwhile the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), which campaigns for civil rights in America, said: "Hate and racism have no place in America."
They issued a statement saying: "This is a devastating time for our country. Racial hatred must be courageously addressed and rooted out.
"Black people are constantly dealing with racism, hatred and discrimination. This is so exhausting when it happens in our own country - the country that Black people helped build."
The rules in America are very different in the UK.
In fact, the UK has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, meaning its much harder to buy and own a gun.
But America's gun laws are very different to the UK. In America, it's not unusual for people to have a gun. Almost every adult can own or carry one if they want to.
It is seen as a person's basic right to be allowed to do this and is written in the US constitution, a set of rules outlined in 1791 when American first began as the country we know today.
In America, thousands of people are killed each year by guns and there is a lot of disagreement about whether or not the current gun laws in the US should be tougher.
