President Joe Biden condemns racist extremism after US shooting

Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has strongly condemned racist attacks in the USA after a shooting in the state of New York.

The shooting took place in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo, an area where there is a large black population.

President Biden said: "We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America."

The White House has announced that the president will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with the community there.

What do we know about the attack?

A man has been arrested for the attack which is being investigated as an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said "This is an absolute racist hate crime that will be prosecuted as a hate crime" he said.

Ten people died in the shooting on Saturday.

What do the words mean? Hate Crime: Hate crimes are acts of violence or hostility directed at people because of who they are. Violent extremism: Violent extremism is when a person or group uses fear or violence to try and achieve something they believe in.

Getty Images US Vice President Kamala Harris described America as "a nation that prides itself on our diversity as an element of our strength"

The attack is not the first time that black people in America have been targeted like this because of their race.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris described the attack as part of an "epidemic of hate" in the country.

"We should all speak out against it," she said.

"Hate against any one of us, is hate against all of us as a nation.

We are a nation that prides itself on our diversity as an element of our strength."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: If you find anything in the news upsetting, such as stories about gun violence, then here is some advice

Meanwhile the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), which campaigns for civil rights in America, said: "Hate and racism have no place in America."

They issued a statement saying: "This is a devastating time for our country. Racial hatred must be courageously addressed and rooted out.

"Black people are constantly dealing with racism, hatred and discrimination. This is so exhausting when it happens in our own country - the country that Black people helped build."

Getty Images

What are the laws in the US around guns?

The rules in America are very different in the UK.

In fact, the UK has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, meaning its much harder to buy and own a gun.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. America's gun laws explained (October 2017)

But America's gun laws are very different to the UK. In America, it's not unusual for people to have a gun. Almost every adult can own or carry one if they want to.

It is seen as a person's basic right to be allowed to do this and is written in the US constitution, a set of rules outlined in 1791 when American first began as the country we know today.

America is divided up in to 50 different areas called states

States are allowed to adapt some laws to suit their own residents' views

In America, thousands of people are killed each year by guns and there is a lot of disagreement about whether or not the current gun laws in the US should be tougher.

Read here to find out more about the gun laws in America.