If you had SATs this week and we want to hear from you

Last updated at 10:57
Primary school childrenSolStock

For many of you this week has meant sitting your Standard Assessment Tests (SATs).

The annual exams are test children in years 2 and 6 in England.

They are designed to measure children's educational achievement in those years.

We want to know how the tests went for you and most importantly how are you planning on celebrating with family and friends?

Maybe you are having a party, hanging out with friends or going to the cinema. Whatever you are up we want to hear from you.

Let us know how your SATs went and how you are celebrating them being over in the comments section below.

