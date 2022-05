Meet eight-year-old maths lover Michelle!

She's been crowned the gold medal winner in the UK Year 3 category of this year's World Maths Day Global Challenge.

Not only that, Michelle was also the only girl to win gold in the UK's 10 categories.

The competition is a pretty big deal - it attracts over 10 MILLION children from 160 different countries all over the world!

So why does Michelle enjoy Maths so much? Here's more!