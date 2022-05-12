Finland: Finland apply to join Nato

Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander/Reuters Sanna Marin (left), Finland's prime minister and Sauli Niinisto (right), Finland's president announced the country has applied for Nato membership

The Scandinavian country Finland has applied for Nato membership.

The country's president and prime minster made an announcement saying "Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay... Nato membership would strengthen Finland's security."

Nato is a group of countries, which includes the UK and US, which promise to defend each other if they are attacked.

It follows the news that that UK promised to stand by Finland, and its neighbour Sweden, should they be attacked.

Russia have said they are very unhappy about this but experts say it is one of the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why is Finland important?

Getty Images

Finland is known for being a neutral country during conflict, that means that it doesn't pick sides or get involved in military action.

But it also shares a 1,300km (810 mile) border with Russia.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Finland says it has been thinking about joining to improve their security and for protection.

This announcement comes a day after Prime Minster Boris Johnson promised to defend Finland and Sweden if either country came under attack.

What is Nato? Nato stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. It is an international organisation which brings together the armies of various countries, including the UK, the United States and France. It was formed by 12 countries in 1949, four years after the Second World War (WW2).

Why is this a big deal?

Reuters Finland shares 1,300km of border with Russia

Since World War Two Finland has stayed out of conflicts.

Finland and Russia are neighbours and in recent history the countries have lived and worked together well. They do lots of business together and many Russians visit Finland on holiday.

However, because they have a long border with Russia, just like Ukraine, Finns have began to worry if an invasion could happen to them too.

It also reminds them of their history. In 1939 the Soviet Union, which at the time was made up of Russia and other eastern European countries, invaded Finland it what was called the Winter War.

The Finnish army fought back but it lost 10% of its territory to Russia after signing a peace treaty.

So the war in Ukraine, has reminded many Finns of their past and Finnish public support for joining Nato has increased from 20-25% to 76%.

Many Finns think joining the group of countries will keep them safe during what is an uncertain time in Europe.

What has Russia said?

Finland shares a border with Russia and hopes to join Nato, a group of countries -which include the UK - that defend each other if they are attacked. Sweden is also likely to join too

Historically, Russia and countries that are part of Nato have not always got on and Russia sees Nato as a threat to its security.

Seeing lots of neighbouring countries that border Russia join Nato was one of the excuses that President Putin gave for invading Ukraine - which Russia feared was planning to join Nato, although they denied it.

Russia has now issued warnings to Finland that it will face consequences if it joins Nato.

It has threatened "a military technical responses" if Finland do join the group but it's unclear what that will mean in practice.

What might happen next?

Getty Images Some of the G7 world leaders posing during a recent Nato Summit

Finland will formally announce its decision on Sunday, after discussing with its parliament and senior political figures.

Sweden, which is next door to Finland, is also expected to propose its plans to join Nato.

It is likely both countries will be allowed to join.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said they would be welcomed if they did apply, and joining would be quick.