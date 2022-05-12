Royal Mail: Plans to deliver Royal Mail post by drones

Colin Keldie/SATE/PA Wire

Would you like to receive your post by drones?

Well the Royal Mail has announced they plan to increase use of drones for deliveries over the next three years.

The postal service are creating 50 new postal drone routes which they say will provide a faster and better service - especially for people living in remote areas.

Trial flights for the drones have taken place over the last 18 months on the Isle of Mull, in Scotland, the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall and on the Orkney Islands.

The drones are autonomous which means they'll be making the journey all on their own without the help of humans.

The postal service hope to use up to 200 drones over the next three years, for use across the UK.

The first planned routes include Isles of Scilly, Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and the Hebrides.

Drones in the trial can carry 100kg of mail for twice a day flights between islands.

Then the letters and parcels are delivered to houses by the local postwoman or man.

On-time delivery regardless of our customers' location or the weather, whilst protecting our environment, is our goal. Simon Thompson , Chief executive of Royal Mail

It's also good for the environment too, the drones will help reduce Royal Mail's carbon emissions.

Simon Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: "Even though we go everywhere, Royal Mail already has the lowest CO2 emissions per parcel delivered. This initiative will help reduce our emissions even further."

Working with a logistic drone company Windracers, the drones will begin delivering post once it gets approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

