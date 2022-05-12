Celtic: Hoops reclaim league title

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Celtic celebrate Scottish Premiership title win

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

It's after they drew 1-1 with Dundee United on Wednesday night (11 May).

Hoops star Giorgos Giakoumakis' second-half header was matched by a Dylan Levitt goal for Dundee, but a point is enough to reclaim the crown from their Glasgow rivals, Rangers.

Getty Images Ange Postecoglou took over Celtic at the start of this season

Having built an almost completely new Celtic side, new manager Ange Postecoglou has won the league at his first attempt.

That's despite losing three of his first six games!

The draw also meant that Celtic have now continued their unbeaten league run to 31 games and have caught, and passed, Rangers who were six points ahead of them on Boxing Day.

SNS Group Captain Callum McGregor was man of the match.

We've been focused all season, not getting distracted by anything. The players were really good at dealing with what was in front of them - and that's not easy to do Ange Postecoglou. , Celtic manager

Celtic have also won the League Cup and will be looking ahead to competing in the group stages of the Champions League next season.

The Hoops will lift the Premiership trophy after their home game against Motherwell on Saturday 14 May