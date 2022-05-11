Road in Darlington resurfaced around parked car

Marion Lambert Workers decided to resurface the road around the parked car!

Council workers were left with quite the CAR-nundrum recently while attempting to resurface a road in Darlington in the north-east of England.

Despite putting up signs and traffic cones warning that the road would be closed, it seems one driver didn't get the memo and left their car on the street.

Unable to contact the owner or move the car, resurfacers had no option but to work around it, leaving a big patch of road beneath the car untouched!

Darlington Council said that section of the street will be put right and will have to be resurfaced at a later date.

Marion Lambert Signs warning of the resurfacing work had been placed on the road

Traffic cones and signs had been put up on the street to notify residents and drivers that there would be no parking and the road would be closed for two days.

All the cars left the street ready for it to be resurfaced...except for one driver.

No one knows why the car remained but residents say the street, which is close to Darlington railway station, is often used by commuters catching a train.

A spokesperson for the Council said that that they weren't able to move the car "as the vehicle in question has been left in an area without parking restrictions."

And it looks as if they're still searching for the car owner too!

"Attempts have been made to contact the owner to ask them to remove it but so far without success," they added.