Why are all South Koreans about to become younger?

Getty Images In South Korea, you can be up to three different ages at the same time!

How old are you?

It might appear a simple question - but if you ask someone in South Korea you might get back more than one answer!

That's because there are THREE different ways of counting your age in Korea.

But the new South Korean President says he wants to change this so that there's just one system, bringing it in line with the rest of the world, and making South Koreans younger in the process!

What do you think? Would you like to change your age or be a year younger? Let us know in the comments below!

What's happening?

Getty Images BTS's V (aka Kim Tae-hyung), has three different ages depending on who you ask!

In the UK we use the widely used international method of counting someone's age, where you're born at the age of 0 and then turn a year older every anniversary of the day of your actual birth, AKA your birthday.

However, in South Korea there are two more ways of calculating your age.

The country also has another official way to count age, in which babies are born at the age of 0, but then get a year older every January 1 - regardless of what date their birthday actually is!

And thirdly, there's the traditional "Korean age" method, which is used more typically by everyone in their society.

Here, everyone is automatically considered to be one year old when they're born, and then become a year older on New Year's Day, again, regardless of their actual birth date.

This third method means that a baby born at 11.55pm on December 31, would turn two five minutes later!

EPA New South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, wants to change the current age system for everyone in the country

South Korea is believed to be the only country that still commonly counts age in this way.

But this "Korean age" method may soon change as the country's new President Yoon Suk-yeol wants this centuries-old method of counting to be scrapped and for South Korea to use the international method, like in the UK.

He thinks the different age calculations causes a lot of confusion as well as "unnecessary social and economic costs".

Did you know? V from BTS has three different official ages! He was born on 30 December 1995 - and is 26 years old (international UK age), 28 years old (traditional Korean age) and 27 years old (the other Korean official age!)

The new proposal seems to be popular with many people - however, age is something taken very seriously in South Korea, and some experts say they have doubts as to whether it will actually happen.

A similar policy to change the age system was put forward in 2019, and again last year, but both attempts failed to get made into law.