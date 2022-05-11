What is a blood moon, when is the next one and why do they happen?

EPA This is a photo of the blood moon in 2019 taken in Mallorca

This weekend a blood moon will be visible over parts of Europe, South America, North America and Africa.

The last time this happened in the UK was in January 2019, so blood moons are a bit of a rarity.

You won't need any special equipment to see it, but you might need an alarm clock.

The best time to spot it in the UK will be between 4.30 and 5.50am on 16 May.

What is a blood moon?

This picture shows the Earth blocking the Sun's rays - stopping them from reaching the Moon - causing a lunar eclipse.

"Blood moon" describes the way the Moon looks during a total lunar eclipse.

This happens when the Moon is completely covered by Earth's shadow, because the Earth has moved between the Moon and the Sun - blocking the Sun's light from reaching the Moon.

When this happens the Moon looks a red colour - hence the name "blood moon."

Sometimes there's even a super blood moon!

This happens when the Moon is closer to Earth than usual and a lunar eclipse happens at the same time!

The last blood moon seen from around the world

PA Media This photo of the blood moon in 2019 was captured in Liverpool

Reuters Here the blood moon is photographed from Germany

Did you know? The first time a blood moon was documented was around in January 1137 BC

Reuters This photo was taken in Prague, Czech Republic

Reuters This photo shows part of the eclipse happening in 2019 and was taken in Brighton in the UK

