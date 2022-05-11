What is a blood moon, when is the next one and why do they happen?

This weekend a blood moon will be visible over parts of Europe, South America, North America and Africa.
The last time this happened in the UK was in January 2019, so blood moons are a bit of a rarity.
You won't need any special equipment to see it, but you might need an alarm clock.
The best time to spot it in the UK will be between 4.30 and 5.50am on 16 May.
"Blood moon" describes the way the Moon looks during a total lunar eclipse.
This happens when the Moon is completely covered by Earth's shadow, because the Earth has moved between the Moon and the Sun - blocking the Sun's light from reaching the Moon.
When this happens the Moon looks a red colour - hence the name "blood moon."
Sometimes there's even a super blood moon!
This happens when the Moon is closer to Earth than usual and a lunar eclipse happens at the same time!
Will you be looking out for the blood moon this weekend, have you ever seen one before? Let us know in the comments.
