Got your best robot moves ready? Off to the ‘80s for the Walkman! In 1979 Sony released what’s known as the Walkman. Initially given different names in different countries, it was called the Stowaway in the UK and in the US it was first called the Sound About. It did exactly that, allowing users to listen to music whilst out and about. The Walkman used compact cassette tapes in a portable tape player with headphones. People could use the buttons on the front of the Walkman to pause, play and even rewind the tape inside the player.