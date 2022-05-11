Avatar: The Way Of Water - First trailer of sequel revealed

20th Century Studios

A first-look trailer has been released for the blockbuster sequel film, Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The teaser gives fans a taste of what to expect from the film when it comes out in December this year.

It follows the first Avatar film from all the way back in 2009, which became the highest-grossing film of all time making $2.8 billion (that's around £2bn).



What do we know about the new Avatar film?

20th Century Studios The movie will see more adventure and drama on the moon named Pandora

The first Avatar film came out a long time ago now! At the time it was one of the first films to be shown fully in 3D. It was hugely popular and lots of people went to see it, meaning it made a LOT of money at the box office.

The original movie was set in the future where humans had travelled to a new moon in space, Pandora, to mine a valuable mineral.

But human expansion threatened the lives of a local alien tribe called Na'vi, who were very tall and blue skinned.

Disney has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel will be set more than 10 years after the events of the first film, and will tell the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children.

It will follow the trouble they find themselves in, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they ultimately face.

What do we get to see in the trailer?

20th Century Studios Jake Sully on a mystical flying beast

The teaser for the second film opens with a group of of avatars in incredible scenery, jumping along rocks and trees high above the clouds.

It also shows a number of scenes set in the ocean, with characters flying across water on the backs of dragon-like creatures, as well as swimming underwater on the backs of other creatures.

The clip includes just one line of dialogue, spoken by the character Jake Sully, who is played by actor Sam Worthington.

"I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress," he says toward the end of the trailer.

Worthington is returning to the franchise alongside Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, who both starred in the first Avatar movie.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is set to be released in cinemas in December.

