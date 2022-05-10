play
Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach

A six-year-old boy has found a shark tooth belonging to a giant prehistoric creature that could be up to 20 million years old.

Sammy found the 10cm-long megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach in Suffolk during a bank holiday break.

It has been confirmed as belonging to a megalodon - the largest shark that ever existed - by expert Prof Ben Garrod.

Sammy's been sharing his excitement with his friends at school and is so chuffed with his find that he's sleeping with it near his bed!

