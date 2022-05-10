VOTE: Would you want your grandparents on TikTok?

Getty Images

Social media app TikTok is popular with teenagers and young people but research shows that it's popular with grandparents too.

A survey found 24% of grandparents want to learn how to use TikTok as a way of bonding with their grandchildren.

It also found that 7% of grandparents are active on TikTok, according to research by broadband company TalkTalk.

But would you want your grandparents on TikTok? Have your say in our vote below and head to the comments to tell us your thoughts!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet the Grandad Joe the TikTok star!

The popular video social media app has millions of users in the UK, the majority of which are aged between 16-24.

The research found that content featuring grandparents does well on the app, with stars such as Grandad Joe, who sings with his granddaughter, becoming a sensation at the age of 85.

They also found that 54% of 16-24 year olds asked said they enjoy watching social media content that features grandmas and grandads.

But how would you feel if your grandparents wanted to be on social media apps? Maybe they already are? Is it a good way to stay in touch? Or do you think social media is for young adults? Have your say in our vote below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Well we want to know your thoughts, would your grandparents like to be on TikTok? Would you like your grandparents to join social media? Let us know in the comments below!