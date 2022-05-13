To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet the eight-year-old maths champion!

Meet eight-year-old maths lover Michelle!

She's been crowned the gold medal winner in the UK Year 3 category of this year's World Maths Day Global Challenge.

Not only that, Michelle was also the only girl to win gold in the UK's 10 categories.

The competition is a pretty big deal - it attracts over 10 MILLION children from 160 different countries all over the world!

The tasks in the contest were quite challenging and the children taking part have to work quickly!

Michelle managed to beat all the other children in her category to be named the top "mathlete".

She says she was "happy but shocked" to discover she had won, adding, "I couldn't believe I could do something like that."

Michelle said she was a bit nervous during the tasks but remained positive.

She said: "I knew if I made mistakes I'd learn from them, so I kept on trying hard."

Getty Images Children from 160 different countries took part in the challenge

In order to prepare for the challenge she said she played maths games, did her homework and worked hard at school.

Michelle says she wants to use her maths in her future career.

"When I leave school I want to aim to be a scientist, because maths can really help me do that and I want to learn more about the world."

And she also had some good advice for other kids too.

"Keep practising at maths until you reach your goal."