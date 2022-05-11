Mircolauncher: Scotland will be home to the new type of rocket!

Orbex The prototype is to be tested at a site in Moray, Scotland

Scotland is set to be home to Europe's first ever microlauncher rocket!

The spacecraft, which has been unveiled by the company Orbex, will be blasting off from what will eventually be a brand new spaceport located in the Scottish Highlands.

Orbex will continue to test the rocket with practice launches and the development of procedures to improve how it will take off.

The new rocket is currently being manufactured in the UK and Denmark. It's 19 metres long, powered by seven engines and is split into two parts, which are also known as stages.

Its development follows the government's space strategy set out last year, where prime minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to create a "Galactic Britain".

Did you know? Microlauncher rockets are small spacecrafts which are designed to launch satellites into the orbit which surrounds the Earth.

Getty Images The rocket will send satellites into Earth's orbit

Unlike spacecrafts which transport people, these rockets have a very different function.

The six engines on the first stage of the rocket will propel it through the atmosphere to a height of around 80km.

The second stage of the rocket contains a single engine, and this will complete the journey into what's known as Low Earth Orbit (LEO) where it will release small satellites.

What is a spaceport? It is a site where any space craft can be launched or return safely from space.

Rockets are known for having a negative impact on the environment due to the fuel they rely on, but the emissions produced by this particular craft are expected to be reduced significantly because of the biofuel it will use.

Biofuel comes from renewable sources like plants, algae and animal waste, and it's thought this will lead to 96% less emissions compared to rockets which depend on fossil fuels.

"This is a hugely exciting time for the UK space and satellite sector as we count down to the first satellite launches from UK spaceports," said the UK science minister George Freeman.

"Orbex Prime is a remarkable feat of engineering from a British rocket company, pioneering more sustainable and innovative fuels that cut carbon emissions."

Not only will the project be a first for Europe, but there'll also be more jobs created as a result for people looking to get into the space sector.