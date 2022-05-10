Sexism in Parliament: Nadhim Zahawi says MPs should be role models

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Nadhim Zahawi says MPs should be role models

The Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, has said he is "heartbroken" by the behaviour of some politicians in Parliament.

Presenter Ricky Boleto told Mr Zahawi that many children had commented on the Newsround website after reading about sexist behaviour among politicians.

In response, he said: “I am heartbroken that adults that should be role models in Parliament are not being that, they’re not behaving correctly.”

He went on to say that the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who makes sure rules are followed in the House of Commons, is looking into the concerns.

What is sexism and misogyny?

Last month, Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner said that "women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day".

Her statement was in reaction to what was called a sexist newspaper article, which contained comments from unnamed Conservative politicians about Ms Rayner.

Sexism is when you treat someone differently, or not very nicely, because of their sex or gender.

Often suggesting one gender is better than the other. For example saying, "boys are better than girls at football" is a sexist statement.

Misogyny is a form of sexism and refers to feelings of discrimination or hate against women, or the belief that men are much better than women.

Mr Zahawi said: "When I was in the [Education] Department as Junior Families Minister, we introduced relationship education in primary schools."

"Really well thought through, really well designed to make sure children and young people really understand what healthy relationships look like.

“I apologise to all the children who are watching us today or who’ve been writing in to you if they feel let down by some of the adults around them especially high profile politicians,” Mr Zahawi added.