Sir Keir Starmer: Labour leader says he will quit if given fine by police

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will quit his job if police give him a fine over claims he broke lockdown rules.
It's after an investigation was launched when he was pictured having a drink while he said he was working.
The Labour leader was previously cleared by Durham Police who said they didn't think an offence has been committed, but the force said it had since received "significant new information."
Another investigation was launched on Friday, after the local elections.
Durham police are investigating whether Mr Starmer broke the lockdown rules as he was pictured in another Labour politician's office on 30 April 2021 drinking from a bottle of beer.
At the time coronavirus restrictions meant people were not allowed to socialise with others indoors, outside of their own household or support bubble, although working was allowed.
The Labour party say that the people who attended were working and they ordered food and drink whilst they worked.
Speaking to reporters Mr Starmer claimed that he was "absolutely clear that no rules were broken" but he added: "I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws should follow them.
"If the police decide to issue me with a fixed-penalty notice, I would of course do the right thing and step down."
Conservative MPs have accused Sir Starmer of "double standards" because he called for Prime Minster Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to resign over attending Downing Street lockdown events.
Both said they wouldn't resign but would instead stay in their jobs.
It's thought the investigation by Durham police could last up to eight weeks.
I don't want them fired I don't like the term fired and it applies to anyone. I mean they still do their job they don't show much effort but some people these days get the job and mess up completely on the first day
But I definitely think boris should retire but I respect his decision
Anyone who broke the rules are silly but the government is even more silly it's rules they put into place yet they had the nerve to break rules🤷♀️
dogsarecute
I find it silly and hypocritical that he criticised boris for breaking the rules! He did it himself but he had the nerve to break the rules himself?? Honestly upset with the pair off them but he shouldn't off criticised boris for breaking the rules if he did it himself.
I'm tired of this now though tbh I don't think we should move on though don't take me the wrong way but I think we should slowly back away from this whole mess and let the police deal with it
And I hope they fine them a lot. You got fined £1000 for not masking up so they should get fined more...