Sir Keir Starmer: Labour leader says he will quit if given fine by police

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will quit his job if police give him a fine over claims he broke lockdown rules.

It's after an investigation was launched when he was pictured having a drink while he said he was working.

The Labour leader was previously cleared by Durham Police who said they didn't think an offence has been committed, but the force said it had since received "significant new information."

Another investigation was launched on Friday, after the local elections.

PA Media Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (on the right in this picture) was also there and said that she would "do the decent thing and step down" if she was fined.

Durham police are investigating whether Mr Starmer broke the lockdown rules as he was pictured in another Labour politician's office on 30 April 2021 drinking from a bottle of beer.

At the time coronavirus restrictions meant people were not allowed to socialise with others indoors, outside of their own household or support bubble, although working was allowed.

The Labour party say that the people who attended were working and they ordered food and drink whilst they worked.

Jeff Overs / BBC Mr Starmer has strongly criticised Boris Johnson for breaking lockdown rules.

Speaking to reporters Mr Starmer claimed that he was "absolutely clear that no rules were broken" but he added: "I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws should follow them.

"If the police decide to issue me with a fixed-penalty notice, I would of course do the right thing and step down."

Conservative MPs have accused Sir Starmer of "double standards" because he called for Prime Minster Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to resign over attending Downing Street lockdown events.

Both said they wouldn't resign but would instead stay in their jobs.

It's thought the investigation by Durham police could last up to eight weeks.