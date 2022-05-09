Do you know your pliés from your pirouettes? Well these kids have been learning all about them and more!

Thousands of kids all over the UK take part in dance classes like ballet, but not everyone has the same access to lessons and teachers.

One company that is trying to change this is the Royal Ballet School, which has recently launched a new programme to make ballet more accessible.

The new scheme uses video lessons from professional dance teachers to help children learn the basics of ballet.

We popped along to one of their lessons to find out more…