Child influencers and followers need more protection, say Members of Parliament

Getty Images

There needs to be more protection for social media influencers and the children who follow them, according to a new report from Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) has called on the government to strengthen employment and advertising laws to protect children.

They also say that some child influencers are at risk of exploitation, which means they are being used unfairly for somebody else's gain.

"If you dig below the shiny surface of what you see on screen you will discover an altogether murkier world, where both the influencers and their followers are at risk of exploitation and harm online," said Julian Knight, chairman of the DCMS Committee.

What does the DCMS report say about influencers?

Getty Images

The rise of child influencers means many young people are now earning money through sponsorships and brand partnerships.

But the Committee report says many of these social media accounts are being run and managed by adults.

This, they said, raised concerns that the children were being exploited to make money.

In their recommendations, MPs say updates to UK child labour rules should be brought up to date to keep up with the growth of child influencers.

Is social media influencing your future job? Of the 511 British children surveyed as part of the DCMS report, more than 32% said they would consider becoming an influencer.

Getty Images

The Committee also say children, parents and schools must be given more support in developing media literacy.

This would help tackle disinformation and harmful messages being spread to those online and under 18.

The DCMS Committee recommends that the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) should strengthen the rules around advertising for children.

Mr Knight added: "It is now up to the Government to reshape the rules to keep pace with the changing digital landscape and ensure proper protections for all."